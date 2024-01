Entering show business, surviving and thriving are three different things. It is not easy to get a break or even survive in Bollywood. And given the nature of the industry, not every parent or family is supportive of acting. And a fair few outsiders leave a mark in the industry. However, sometimes, some actors and actresses hit a chord with the audience. Be it with certain characters, the personality of the actor/actresses or even the subject of films. Talking about having no familial support, here's looking at the actress who rebelled against her family yet is now ruling hearts. We are talking about none other than, Kangana Ranaut.

A-list Bollywood actress' father wanted to shoot her down with a rifle

Years ago, Kangana Ranaut revealed how her father was against her decision to enter Bollywood. In a conversation with Manoj Muntashir in Zee News, Kangana revealed her father was angered by her decision to move to show business. The actress revealed that her father always encouraged her and her siblings to dream big. But when her dreams got too big, he turned against it. Kangana revealed her aspirations to her father who said that if she wanted to pursue acting, she would have to let go of him. "Hamein tyagna padega," were his exact words. Kangana's father said that if she decides to walk a solo path and learn theatre and acting in Mumbai and Delhi, he won't remain her guardian. Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor unfollows Sara Tendulkar over Shikhar Pahariya, a look at celebs who fell for the same man

Kangana was told that they would give up on her 100 per cent. However, it was a learning lesson for Kangana. Furthermore, Kangana revealed that in typical Rajputana style, his father said, "Get my rifle, I will shoot her," and Kangana narrated the feelings and anger of her father in very civil words. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande unhappy with Vicky Jain’s mom questioning her; complains to her mother ‘Aisi kya galti hogayi hai’

Kangana Ranaut talked about her Kshatriya family

In the same interview, Kangana recalled that since she belongs to a Kshatriya family, the women in the household are expected to behave in a certain manner. Her whole family is well-educated yet traditional. They still have the tradition that if the woman crosses the Laxman Rekha, they will be shot with a rifle. However, what her family did not expect was her success. It confused her father as he never expected it to work for Kangana in the movie business. When she achieved success and won national awards, it shocked him. But now, he is very proud of her achievements.