THIS actor is the HIGHEST paid in India, charges more than Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan, but hasn't filmed in 2 years; he is...

This actor became India's highest-paid actor in 2026, reportedly charging 200 300 crore per film. The star surpasses Shah Rukh Khan and Rajinikanth in terms of charging for a film. Read on to know who is he.

The discussion about the most paid Indian actors always begins with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, and Akshay Kumar. The South Indian film industry considers Rajinikanth as its most prominent star. The 2026 top position will not go to any ofthose three actors. The award went to a person who has not made any movies during the past two years.

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Who is the highest-paid actor in India?

The actor is Allu Arjun who fans call "Pushpa Bhau" because they adore him. Reports indicate that he has become the most financially successful actor in Indian cinema because he outperforms the leading actors from both Bollywood and South cinema. His enormous fan base together with his ability to attract viewers to theatres, showed a positive impact on his growth.

How much Allu Arjun charges?

The reports state that Allu Arjun charges between ₹200 crore and ₹300 crore to complete a single movie. The enormous figure demonstrates both his celebrity status and the international box office success of his movies.

The two films Pushpa: The Rise and Pushpa 2: The Rule marked his final significant work, which achieved tremendous success. The franchise has become one of the biggest successes in Indian cinema. The two movies have together generated more than ₹2,092 crore in worldwide earnings. The first movie earned approximately ₹350 crore while the second film generated an outstanding total of ₹1,742 crore from international markets.

The Pushpa franchise reached this extraordinary achievement because it became one of the top grossing film series in India which follows major franchises such as Dhurandhar and Baahubali. Allu Arjun has established himself as the topmost performer in the film industry through his box office successes and his increasing international recognition.

Top 5 highest-paid actors

Allu Arjun – 200-300 crores

Shah Rukh Khan – 150-250 crores

Thalapathy Vijay – 150-275 crores

Aamir Khan – 100-275 crores

Rajinikanth – 125-270 crores

Allu Arjun work front

Allu Arjun currently receives media attention through his work on Atlee Kumar's Raaka which will debut in 2027. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and Janhvi Kapoor in key roles, adding to the excitement around it. Fans are eagerly waiting to see this fresh collaboration on screen.

The film's first-look poster which Allu Arjun presented on his birthday, was revealed by the makers. The look became an online sensation because of its bold and striking design, which fans and social media users quickly began discussing.

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