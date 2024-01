This man who dreamt with open eyes is living the king-size life that he desired. He is an inspiration for billions and his fans only live to have his one glimpse, and he is none other than Shah Rukh Khan. There was a time when the Pathaan actor didn't have a basic shelter to live in Mumbai and had slept on the streets of Mumbai, and one day looked upon the sea of Mumbai and said that he would be the king of Mumbai. And just look at him today, he is the biggest superstar in the world and his net worth is 6,300 crore. As per the World of Statistics, he is the fourth wealthiest actor in the world. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan reveals THIS actor's family fed him food during his struggling days 'Sirf dhakke nahi, inke ghar ka khana ...'

Shah Rukh Khan was lately decadent natural resource by business tycoon Anand Mahindra after giving a massive blockbuster in the age of 50s with Pathaan and Jawan. "All countries guard their natural mineral resources and mine them and usually export them to earn forex. Maybe it's time to declare @iamsrk a Natural Resource...". The success didn't come to him overnight, he believed he would be the emperor one day and his manifestation made him achieve all that he desired in life. Also Read - After Animal with Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna wants to romance these Bollywood and Telugu stars

Shah Khan Khan calls himself the last of the stars and everyone agrees. Dunki star is a humble and extremely down-to-earth superstar and this humility is been admired by millions. There was a when his better half Gauri Khan didn't want his film to work as she wasn't very happy with him choosing the acting line as a profession. But indeed Gauri was all wrong. Shah Rukh Khan is the real Badshah. And one only bows down in front of the king.

Shah Rukh Khan's stardom is unmatchable and even his flop films earn more than 100 crores. Because he is the man who turns everything gold. On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan is reportedly doing his next will with his daughter Suhana Khan, The King.

