Breakups ain't easy! Some handle it gracefully and some take time to overcome. But eventually, you accept it. This actor was heartbroken after this breakup from his long-term relationship. But he has moved on today and is happily married who is his love of the life. And the actor in question is Shahid Kapoor. There was a time when Shahid Kapoor faced difficulties in moving from his first relationship with a Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan that grabbed a lot of headlines. Initially, their breakup was taken as just a rumour, but after Jab We Met, the ex-couple made it clear that they ain't together anymore. And this pinched their fans as well. However, Bebo found the love of his life in Saif Ali Khan and got married after being in a live-in relationship with him for 5 years reportedly. Also Read - Kriti Sanon reacts to a fan demanding crossover of TBMAUJ's SIFRA with Ra.One; is Shah Rukh Khan listening?

While Shahid Kapoor stayed single in the Punic eye but was reportedly linked up with Priyanka Chopra and Sonakshi Sinha at that time. During the phase of the breakup and Bebo moving on, Shahid Kapoor in his interview with Bombay Times had exclusively spoke about being hurt seeing Kareena with Saif. "

"It will be dishonest to say that this doesn't affect me. I am human, it hurts to see and read this all the time. I guess I have no choice but to live and deal with it. I'll cherish the good memories of that relationship and move on. That's what I'm doing - looking at the positive side and trying to be happy." Also Read - Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya box office collection day 5: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon film picks up, Valentine's Day to give perfect boost

But as life happened, both Shahid and Saif became cordial over the years and they even worked together in Rangoon. Shahid Kapoor today is one of the most successful actors in Bollywood and right now he is winning hearts with his latest performance in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. It is after 7 years the actor the actor donned a romantic boy avatar and the response to the film only shows how much he was missed.