Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan starrer iconic film Karan Arjun is considered as the cult classic film in Bollywood. The film directed by Rakesh Roshan did wonders for their career. However, do you know that SRK and Salman were not the first choice for the film? Yes, you would be amazed to hear that before the Khan's, Rakesh Roshan wanted to take a real-life brother duo in the film. The younger brother was quite interested in doing the film, however, his elder brother made him opt out of the film. Well, the actor in question is none other than Bobby Deol.

The year 2023 belonged to Lord Bobby. He made a massive comeback with the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial Animal. As the actor turns 55 today, we share an interesting anecodate about his Bollywood career. Not many know that Rakesh Roshan initially wanted to cast Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn for Karan Arjun. However, for some unknown reason, the casting was not working out. That's when Rakesh Roshan thought of casting the Deol brother. Who better than the Deol's can play brother's on screen. While Bobby was keen on doing the film, Sunny was not inclined towards the Rakesh Roshan film. The Gadar actor informed his brother that he needs to decline the offer of starring in Karan Arjun. Back then, Bobby was shooting for Rajkumar Santoshi's Barsaat. Sunny didn't wanted Bobby to loose focus on the Twinkle Khanna starrer by signing Rakesh Roshan's film and hence he made Bobby opt out of the film.

Sunny Deol's decision of making focus Bobby on Barsaat turned fruitful as the movie made the Animal actor won the award for best debut.

Bobby Deol, has proved that with hard work and determination one can make a comeback no matter how bad the setback is. Talking about his upcoming projects, the actor will be next seen in Tamil film Kanguva and Telugu film Hari Hara Veera Mallu.