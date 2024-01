Bollywood's industry is filled with inspiring stories of rags to riches and how people over here have moved mountains with sheer hard work, dedication and commitment. One such story is of this Bollywood actor who was once going through a major financial crunch and couldn't afford to buy a pair of jeans. Eventually, actor Suniel Shetty gave him the jeans for free. The actor in question now owns a famous clothing line whose clothes cost around lakhs. We are talking about none other than Bollywood's very own Bhaijaan, Salman Khan. Check out the full story below. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Nazila Sitaishi slams Munawar Faruqui and Ayesha Khan for dragging her name; says 'I am betrayed from both sides'

When Salman Khan couldn't afford a pair of jeans

Today, Salman Khan is one of the most bankable stars of Bollywood. According to Forbes, in 2023, Salman Khan's net worth was around 2850 crores. But do you know that the same actor was going through such a big financial crunch that even buying a simple pair of jeans was like a dream to him? Also Read - Nupur Shikhare shares dreamy pictures with wife Ira Khan from their reception party; shares a cute message for his bubs

Salman Khan, in an award function himself, revealed the above story. It so happened that host Manish Paul asked Salman Khan about his life's most memorable moment. Salman Khan recalled that there was a phase when he was financially broke. Salman reveled that Suniel Shetty used to have a clothing shop where the clothes were quite expensive. Back then, he visited the shop and liked a pair of jeans. Suniel noticed Salman didn't have money to buy the clothes and gifted him the same pair of jeans and a shirt. Salman got emotional while reminiscing about Suniel's thoughtful gesture. Suniel Shetty's wife, Mana, and son Ahan were also present when Salman shared the above incident. Check out the video below.

Salman Khan and Suniel Shetty still share a very close friendship bond. Suniel has repeatedly mentioned in his interviews that no one knows Salman Khan the way he does. He stated that Salman has a heart of gold and he can go to any extent to make sure his loved ones are doing fine. He also stated that he and Salman meet every two months to catch up about their life.