Gaining stardom and being one of the most bankable stars in the country is no easy feat and admit it, not everyone's cup of tea. Moreover, there's a selective rage and hatred towards Bollywood stars. Despite that entertaining everyone is not easy. But to begin with, making a mark in Bollywood itself has never been easy. Readers, you would have also come across celebs who are engineers, former PR officials or were in some other profession before trying their hands in movies. And today, we will have a look at one such bankable star from Bollywood who worked different odd jobs before trying luck in Bollywood.

Bollywood A-lister worked odd jobs before making it big in the industry

This popular actor has worked as a waiter, a chef, a peon, a salesman and whatnot. This Bollywood actor is recognized as one of the fittest stars in the industry. Much before this actor made his debut, he worked in Bangkok as a chef and a waiter. And while he did not get much tips he got kisses on the cheek from girls. It began with the actor wanting to learn Karate when he was young. Hence, his father sent him to Bangkok for the same. There he learned Muay Thai. As per online information available and media reports, after his job in Bangkok, this A-list actor then got a job in a travel agency based in Calcutta (present-day Kolkata). He also worked as a chef at a hotel in Dhaka.

When he moved to Delhi, the actor took the job of a salesman who would sell Kundan jewellery. Once back in Mumbai, he started teaching martial arts. During this time, the father of one of his students who was a model co-ordinator recommended the star to try modelling. After learning that modelling offers more money than his entire month's salary, he moved to modelling. As per reports, this iconic actor worked without pay for 18 months as an assistant to a photographer to get his first portfolio done. He also worked as a background dancer in movies and did some minor roles in movies. One fine day, this actor missed his flight for an ad shoot. Dejected, he walked into a studio with his portfolio to try his luck. And luck shined upon him alright! He got his first leading role in a movie called Deedar and the A-list actor is none other than Akshay Kumar.

For his minor roles, Akshay was credited as Rajiv Hari Om Bhatia (his real name). He later changed it to Akshay Hari Om Bhatia. He picked his stage name Akshay Kumar after Kumar Gaurav's character Akshay in the movie in which he had a 10-second role.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar has Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Soorarai Pottru Remake, Singham Again, Welcome 3, Hera Pheri 3 and Sky Force to name a few.