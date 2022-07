This Bollywood actress is addicted to alcohol and her addiction is getting worse every day. She has been known for living her life on her own terms and has been no less than a queen, however slowly she is losing her charm. This Bollywood actress who is a self-made star and is often in news due to her relationships is badly addicted to alcohol and this has left her family members worried. While she is the sole bread earner in the house and has led her life beautifully and is still an inspiration to many. Also Read - Shamshera, Samrat Prithviraj and more big banner, huge star cast films that turned out to be big box office disappointments

This Bollywood actress is very much aware of this addiction and wants to quit as it won't benefit her career and now slowly, she is gaining a position in the industry again. She was recently praised for her powerful performance and is getting more good work in the industry. While she is at work, she tries to keep away from alcohol but that is becoming a challenge for her, and she sometimes loses her control and is even accused of having a few drinks on the sets.

While the members on her set have no problem with it as the actress is a thorough professional and gives no tough time to her director and other technicians on the sets as she equally respects everyone's work. Everyone loves her to be around but only wants her to give up on this addiction and we hope that will happen soon someday. The actress has a lot of loved ones around and she might even listen to them and give up on this addiction, but it may be a difficult process and she might even take a sabbatical for the same. We only hope she rise like a phoenix once again. Have you guessed who this Bollywood diva is?