'Kitne ajeeb rishte hai yaha pe', remember the most popular song from Madhur Bhandarkar's Page 3. Well, that's the actual situation in the film industry. Like Karan Johar says in his Koffee With Karan 7 show that nothing is permanent in this industry, even friendship, everything is an illusion. BollywoodLife has learnt that this Bollywood babe who has been making a lot of noise since her debut film and is also a star kid is not happy and rather is extremely insecure about her best friend making her Bollywood debut. These two-star kids have been friends for a long time and often keep rooting for each other, but seems like everything is falling off the rock as they are all set to be competitors. Also Read - Kartik Aaryan, Kabir Khan film centred on a disabled character; resembles this critically acclaimed Hrithik Roshan movie? [Exclusive]

This Bollywood babe who has already made her mark in the industry is worried about her stardom and limelight after her BFF makes her Bollywood debut. This star kids' Bollywood debut is the most awaited one and she chose the most unconventional launch unlike her and that is what makes the most noise. While this girl got her big Bollywood dream with a franchise and since then she has been number one in the game. However now she is getting extremely worried and is insecure to lose the limelight as she is very much aware of the star power that her BFF has who is all set to make her entry in B Town. Also Read - Before Ranveer Singh stripped nude, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Tiger Shroff and THESE other Bollywood actors bared it all but there's a TWIST [View Pics]

While her friend is gearing up for her Bollywood debut this actress is making sure to keep a strong connection with her directors and producers so that she doesn't lose her films and brand endorsements. We wonder if her entry into Bollywood will end their friendship forever and they will only be pally infront of the media. Have you guessed who these BFF's are? Also Read - Rajeev Sen's mother-in-law Neelam Asopa sends love to his pic with Ziana; is this a hint for a reconciliation with Charu Asopa?