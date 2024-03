Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar grabbed a lot of eyeballs. It was a starry affair where but only B Town celebs but even Hollywood sensations graced the event with their presence. But one thing that left many amused was how the biggest actors of B Town were traveling in a bus sent by the Ambanis. It is said that only a few cars were sent for celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan and Ranbir Kapoor. The rest actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ananya Panday, Anil Kapoor, and more were seen travelling on the bus. Also Read - Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-wedding: Sam Curran leaves netizens in splits as pic of him looking transfixed at bride-to-be goes viral [Check Reactions]

Watch the video of celebs travelling in the bus to attend Ambani bash

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mushtaq Shiekh (@mushtaqshiekh)

The video of B Town celebs going on the bus has been going viral and several memes are circulating on social media. This Bollywood celebrity too joins in taking hilarious digs at the celebs for going on the bus with a valid point. Mushtaq Sheikh who has been a part of the industry closely and shared a good rapport with Shah Rukh Khan and many other celebs took to his Instagram and shared a video of celebrities traveling in the bus and asking the producers to keep a watch for the next time.

Mushtaq Sheikh advised the B Town producers to show the video of them when they demand luxury vanity vans and cars during the filming of their films. And many other insiders too liked the video of Mushtaq taking digs at the B Town celebs. Many netizens are even taking a sly dig at the Khans for dancing together and are calling Mukesh Ambani the real don.