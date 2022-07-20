This Bollywood hunk married to a top Bollywood actress is a woman beater? [Exclusive]

This Bollywood hunk who became an overnight star with one film is said to be a woman beater. The actor, who is now married to a top Bollywood actress, was in a relationship with a south siren and he was extremely abusive with her. In fact, at that time he wasn't a big name and so this news never came out in the open. However, now he has become one of the actors to reckon with and his marriage to one of the most desirable actresses in tinsel town has ensured enough and more attention towards his personal life as well. But at the time, he was dating this not-so-big actress who is right now at the top of her OTT game, he used to physically abuse her. So much so, that she has often reached the set of her web series, produced by one of the biggest superstars, bruised and even shared her ordeal to some close friends on the sets. Also Read - After Spain, Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa Devgn parties hard with friends in Greece; makes a fashion statement in white crop top and thigh-high slit skirt [VIEW PICS]

But love is such a b***ch that she continued to be in a relationship with him. The actor had an anger management problem back then, but things have surely changed over the years. But have they completely disappeared, is not known. Since this couple broke up a long time back, before they became big enough to make headlines, their relationship never came into the media light. Today both the actors are in their happy space. Also Read - 'Katrina Kaif is pregnant,' declare Vickat fans as she returns from Maldives along with Vicky Kaushal

However, this top Bollywood actress who is now married to this woman beater, is facing a tough time dealing with the guy's family and he hasn't been helpful since he is the typical mama's boy. Well, their marriage surely looked dreamy and their love story looked perfect, we just hope they stand the test of time and stand by each other and see this through. Also Read - Kratika Sengar shares a picture of breastfeeding her baby; pens a powerful note saying, 'Not all days have been pleasant' [View Pic]

The fact that there is no evidence of him being abusive with his wife is big relief and hints at the fact that he has changed and dealt with his issues. The couple is happily married and is very much in love and we hope they stay that way.