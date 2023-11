Only if you think it’s easy for the B-town divas to make a career in Bollywood, then good on. Take a look at the journey of this leading lady in B Town, who is known as a tigress of the industry and has come a long way in her journey. There was a time when she thought her career was over, and she decided to pack her bags and leave the industry. And she is Katrina Kaif, who was hurt but not retired. Katrina Kaif started her career with Boom and later got a super-natural film opposite John Abraham. But within one shot, she was removed from the film, as the director wasn't convinced and she was sure her career was over. But here comes the entry of Tiger 3 star Salman Khan. It is said that during that time Salman was finding a new face for his comedy drama helmed by David Dhawan. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News Also Read - Tiger 3 box office collection day 8: World Cup severely dents Salman, Katrina film's figures, earns it's lowest since release

And he happened to meet Katrina Kaif via his sister, Alvira Khan. And the superstar was convinced she was the one and offered her Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya in 2005, and the rest is history. After that, Katrina Kaif became a leading lady with films like Namastey London, New York, Singh is Kinng, Partner, Welcome, Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahaani, Rajneeti, and more. But once again, there came a turning point in Kat's career after her separation from her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor; her films like Baar Baar Dekho, Bang Bang, and Fitoor were tanked at the box office. And again, Salman Khan came to her rescue, and their crackling chemistry in Tiger Zinda Hai won a million hearts, and it was a massive blockbuster. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan to Ranbir Kapoor: Bollywood celebrities who were allegedly slapped by Salman Khan

Katrina Kaif admits she owes her career to Salman Khan, and they both are, to date, very good friends. Salman and Katrina Kaif's latest release, Tiger 3, is a box office hit. So far, the film has earned more than 300 crores worldwide and is aiming for 400 crores. Tiger and Zoya are the best on-screen couple. Also Read - Tiger 3 actress Katrina Kaif lauds Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma for supporting each other after the World Cup; here's what she said