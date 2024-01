Bollywood Mr. perfectionist Aamir Khan has been slaying every role that he plays in the films like a pro. The man is truly dedicated to his art and there is a major reason why he is called a perfectionist. Aamir is known for his hard work and dedication that he gives to everything he does. BollywoodLife brings to you all the latest entertainment news updates. Join us on WhatsApp. Also Read - Lahore 1947: Preity Zinta to make a comeback with the Sunny Deol film? Here's what we know

There is an old video of Aamir before his debut movie Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak which was released in the year 1988 where he is promoting his own film. During those days there was no social media to run promotional campaigns and stars used to promote their own films through advertisements of radio, TV and posters. There was an assigned team to stick posters on autos, billboards and walls so that people would watch the film after it was released. Aamir was a new actor then and he left no stone unturned in making his debut film a hit. The actor took to Mumbai streets where he put posters on rickshaws and autos by himself. Yes, you read that right!

Watch Aamir Khan sticking posters of his film on autos video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

In the video, Aamir and his co-star and actor Rajendranath Zutshi were seen sticking their posters all over the city. Well, people are going nostalgic about how cinema and stars have changed over time. Well, this video seems to be over 30 year old. In the background of the video, there is a voice over where Aamir can be heard talking about how scared he was before his debut film release. He even said that he used to ask his friends to watch the movie.

Another video of Aamir Khan talking about his debut film

#AamirKhan himself stuck #QayamatSeQayamatTak posters on auto-rickshaws along with Raj Zutshi, since the promotions were low budget. Its long title led to the acronym #QSQT (setting a new trend for others like DDLJ, HAHK etc)

What a b'ful innocent first love this film depicted! pic.twitter.com/4XGmHH1Q9V — Mimansa Shekhar (@mimansashekhar) June 4, 2023

One user wrote, 'The junction where they are pasting the posters on autos seemed very familiar and then it struck me it was Mithibai college junction (my college in XI and XII). QSQT was a few years earlier though'. Another one wrote, 'whenever I cringe about shamelessly promoting my work I just think about this time in bollywood when actors were leaving no stone unturned to promote their movies'.