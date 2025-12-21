THIS former contestant to temporarily replace Bharti Singh as host of Laughter Chef Season 3?

Bharti Singh was recently blessed with a baby boy. Due to her maternity leave, which former contestant is rumored to temporarily replace her as the host of Laughter Chef Season 3?

Colors TV’s popular show Laughter Chefs Season 3 has been winning people’s hearts since it started last month. The show mixes cooking with comedy and celebrity fun, and that is what makes it enjoyable for viewers of all ages. The season is being hosted and judged by comedian Bharti Singh along with Chef Harpal Singh. Just like the earlier seasons, this one has also become one of the most-watched shows on television. One big reason for the show’s success is its strong and familiar celebrity cast. In this season, many big faces have returned to the show, giving the audience a familiar entertainment. Beloved Stars like Aly Goni, Jannat Zubair, Karan Kundrra, Elvish Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, and Kashmera Shah have returned to the show. Their fun fights, jokes, as well as friendly competition in the kitchen is continuing to entertain viewers. It is helping to keep the mood light.

Bharti Singh’s baby boy

Recently, Bharti Singh welcomed a baby boy with her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa. Because of this happy personal moment, Bharti is currently taking a short maternity break from the show. While she is away, reports suggest that popular television actor Arjun Bijlani has stepped in to manage hosting duties for a brief period.

Who will be replacing Bharti?

There was some talk on social media that Arjun Bijlani might be replacing Tejasswi Prakash on the show. However, reports by Filmibeat made it clear that this is not true. Arjun is not replacing any contestant. He is only helping as a temporary host while Bharti is on her maternity leave.

A source close to the show shared that this arrangement is only for a short time. Bharti Singh remains an important part of Laughter Chefs Season 3, and her return has already been planned. As of now, the makers have not shared any official statement about the temporary change.

More about Laughter Chefs Season 3

The show has also welcomed back some former contestants. Abhishek Kumar has returned this season along with Samarth Jurel. The two are known for their fun arguments, friendly teasing, and strong bond, which brings a lot of laughter to the screen.

This season also includes new celebrity faces. Tejasswi Prakash, Vivian Dsena, Isha Malviya, Eisha Singh, and television couple Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee have joined the show for the first time. With old favourites and new faces together, Laughter Chefs Season 3 continues to entertain viewers every week.

