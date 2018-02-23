This happy picture of Sushant Singh Rajput, Sara Ali Khan and Abhishek Kapoor is proof that Kedarnath is not SHELVED!

The Kedarnath fiasco had shaken the whole industry. It's not always that a director wants to be independent, and refuses to co-operate with the production house, that's bankrolling his film. Abhishek Kapoor's attitude towards movies and specially about the clash between Zero and Kedarnath, made producers see red. But legal notices later, everything is back on track. We already told you that Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan have started the next schedule of Kedarnath. If you had any doubts about that, this new picture of the two of them with the director is proof that the film is not getting shelved at all. Also Read - Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: Best of SSR films to watch ahead of his first death anniversary

We told you EXCLUSIVELY that Abhishek Kapoor has patched up with producer Prernaa Arora after the latter dragged him to court. Even when things were getting increasingly murky, Arora was confident the film will be made. During the success party hosted by KriArj Entertainment, Prernaa mentioned, "We are taking the legal route through the High Court. We might end up resolving the issue and making the film. So it's too early to comment on this! Kedarnath is ours." She had even refuted claims that Sushant has walked out of the film.

It's good news for Sara Ali Khan, if not for anyone else. Kedarnath is her debut film and this chaos affects her most. Nobody wants their first film to go through such issues. After all, it will decide what happens to your career in the coming years. We are just glad that the film is getting made because pictures from the sets have got us really excited about the film.