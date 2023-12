Nick Jonas who often leaves fans swooning with his heartwarming gestures towards his wife and Bollywood diva Priyanka Chopra is not only the dream husband but also a doting father. In the latest conversation, Priyanka Chopra’s mom Madhu Chopra reveals how she is in awe of her Daamad ji (son-in-law) after seeing the way he takes care of his daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas when her mom is away for work. Praising her daughter Priyanka for being the best mother compared to her, Madhu said," I see Priyanka and Nick supporting each other professionally too so well. When Priyanka is out on any assignments he takes care of Malti. We are so blessed to have him. I feel so content now as Priyanka is shouldering her motherhood responsibilities better than me", she told to Free Press Journal. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra takes Malti Marie for a pony ride; mother-daughter duo's adorable moment is too cute to miss

BollywoodLife has a WhatsApp channel too on which you can check out the latest TV News and Entertainment News updates. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti Chopra's actress cousin Meera talks about lack of bonding; says 'Jab koi bada hojata hai...'

Calling Nick Jonas a loving son-in-law in the same interview Madhu said," I really love and respect him. He is a loving and respectful jamaai (son-in-law). We respect each other and discuss everything but we do draw a line somewhere between us. We all enjoy each other’s company as a wholesome family. Nick may be a foreigner but I find him to be a family person. Priyanka and Nick share the same ethical values and he too ensures, that family is the key for progressing in life". Also Read - Priyanka Chopra shares INSIDE pictures from her holiday dinner with Nick Jonas; Malti Marie gets a swanky new car

Trending Now

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra got married in December 2018 and after four years of their marriage, Priyanka announced becoming a mother through surrogacy. The actress revealed that her daughter Malti was born in January 2022. In her conversations, Priyanka often speaks about how adorable Malti is, and during her visit to India for the promotions of her web series Citadel she revealed that Malti may look like her father Nick but she is all desi and enjoys all the Indian foods from butter chicken to everything. Indeed Malti is a star already.