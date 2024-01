Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik have been divorced after 14 years of marriage. Shoaib Malik left everyone shell-shocked with his third marriage pictures amid his separation from Sania. The former Pakistani cricketer took to his Instagram account and shared the wedding pictures with Sana Javed and called it the new beginning of his life. After Shoaib Mallik’s wedding pictures with Pakistani actress Sana Javed went viral, Sana Mirza's sister shared the statement of her separation from Shoaib Malik. Also Read - Sana Javed shares unseen picture with Shoaib Malik from their wedding; netizens call out the couple in comments

The statement shared by Sania's family read," Sania has always kept her personal life away from the public eye. However, today the need has arisen for her to share that Shoaib and she have been divorced for a few months now. She wishes Shoaib well for his new journey ahead! At this sensitive period of her life, we would like to request all fans and well-wishers to refrain from indulging in any speculation and to respect her need for privacy. The Mirza Family & Team Sania" Also Read - When Shah Rukh Khan questioned Sania Mirza why did she marry Shoaib Malik; old video goes viral

Amid this tough time, Sania's one ray of hope and sunshine is her son Izhaan Mirza Malik. And this is how she is spending her time with him and avoiding all the stress. Just a while ago the Indian badminton player took to her Instagram and shared the pictures of her how son Izzy has gifted her a pair of shoes to her and himself. The happy feet indeed.

Sania who never spoke about her divorce from Shoaib Malik in public indirectly confirmed the divorce news a few days ago ahead of Shoaib Malik's third wedding. Sania took to her Instagram and reacted to her divorce rumours and wrote," Marriage is hard. Divorce is hard. Choose your hard. Obesity is hard. Being fit is hard. Choose your hard. Being in debt is hard. Being financially disciplined is hard. Choose your hard. Communication is hard. Not communicating is hard. Choose your hard. Life will never be easy. It will always be hard. But we can choose our hard. Pick wisely."

Sania has reportedly taken Khula from Shoaib which means that she initiated the divorce and even paid all the money to Shoaib to be free from him. Meanwhile, Shoaib is being bashed by Pakistani fans for his third marriage called him an insensitive man.