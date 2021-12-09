will have to skip her bestie ’s wedding that is happening on December 9. The actress who shares a close bond with Kat and also with Vicky Kaushal, with whom she has starred in Raazi, has left everyone surprised by her absence. In fact, when she wrapped the schedule of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani directed by , and was papped in Mumbai, she got massively trolled for not being invited for the wedding due to her relationship with Katrina's ex , with whom the Sooryavanshi actress' relationship had broken on an ugly note. Also Read - Throwback Thursday: When Katrina Kaif took Salman Khan's lie detector test and asked, 'Aap shaadi karenge ya nahi?' – here's how he reacted

However, the truth is something else. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress has a trailer launch to attend for her most ambitious project RRR that also marks her debut in the South industry. A close source to the Dear Zindagi actress reveals, “Alia Bhatt was invited by both Vicky and Katrina and was also very keen on attending the wedding in Ranthambore, however, she had already given her dates to be a part of the RRR trailer. Sadly, the launch was delayed by a few days and is happening now and so Alia couldn't help but miss the wedding”. The film is directed by director SS Rajamouli. Also Read - Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal wedding: Bride paying 75% of all expenses; calling the shots on all major decisions [EXCLUSIVE]

ICYMI, Alia shares a great bond with Kat despite being the ladylove of Ranbir and both the actresses are mature to maintain the dignity of their relationships. In fact Alia and Karan Johar were one of the special guests of the wedding. Alia has even often expressed her admiration for Katrina in her interviews and on social media. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Leaked pics of Katrina Kaif's mehendi ceremony go viral; Preity Zinta shares FIRST PIC with her babies and more

Alia will be attending the grand reception hosted by the couple in Mumbai though, as she is extremely close to both of them. Vicky played Alia’s better half in Raazi and his performance was highly praised by the critics as well as the audience.

Alia will also be seen in Jee Le Zaraa a road trip film directed by that has Katrina Kaif and in leads along with her. The grand reception in Mumbai will have all the Bollywood biggies right from , , to Aamir Kahn and many others except and Ranbir Kapoor. It is speculated that both the stars have chose to kept themselves away from this wedding due to obvious reason.