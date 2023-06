Esha Deol’s lovely wish for nephew Karan Deol for his wedding with Drishti Acharya grabbed a lot of eyeballs, and netizens wondered if all was well and why she went missing from the wedding. Everyone from the Deol family was present at the wedding, but Hema Malini and her daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol were missing, and the reason is that these two families always maintain their distance with each other at every function or even otherwise. Have you ever seen them together at any occasion? No right? Also Read - Karan Deol, Drisha Acharya wedding: Esha Deol sends best wishes to the newly weds after skipping the festivities

An insider reveals, "Over the years things have definitely changed among the Deols, and that is the reason personally invited them for the wedding, but it is true that Hema Malini didn’t get the invitation and she also wasn’t in town, so they chose to exclude the veteran actress. Also, till date, they haven’t had any encounters with each other; Hema ji is Dharmendra Saab’s second wife, and both the families have never met each other, and they are better like that only". Also Read - Sunny Deol's wife Pooja Deol makes a stunning appearance at Karan Deol's wedding; netizens call her the most beautiful Deol woman

Esha Deol congratulates Karan and Drisha for their wedding. She took to her Instagram stories and wrote, "Congratulations Karan and Drisha. Wishing you both a lifetime of togetherness and happiness". Also Read - Esha Deol to skip Karan Deol’s wedding despite getting invitation from Sunny Deol? [Exclusive]

Trending Now

The insider further adds, "Esha Deol is connected with Sunny Deol’s family and shares a good rapport with her nephews, and she always wishes them the best, and hence this is the reason she showered all the love on Karan for his wedding as this is a huge step in his life. The cold war between the Deols is over, and they are way more mature with each other now and respect each other’s space".

Karan Deol shares beautiful family pictures from his wedding.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Deol (@imkarandeol)

The Deol family was super elated at the wedding and had a great time together as it was the first time everyone was under one roof and fans were super elated to see this real life Apne.