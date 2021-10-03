and 's son is currently in the news as he has suffered an arrest in an alleged drug case. Aryan Khan is reportedly under the custody of Narcotics Control Bureau as he was detained after a raid on a cruise allegedly busting a rave party. He was detained and then arrested by the NCB along with 7 others. On the other side of news, he recently grabbed attention as reports of him helping Shah Rukh Khan for action sequences of the film Pathan hit headlines. Also Read - Aryan Khan arrested by NCB: A timeline of all that happened between the raid on the cruise to Shah Rukh Khan's son's arrest

Shah Rukh Khan is busy shooting for his film Pathan directed by and produced by YRF. A report in India Today suggested that King Khan has been taking tips from son Aryan Khan over the action sequences of the film as he wants the younger audience to like the same. A source told the portal, "Shah Rukh’s eldest son Aryan Khan has been taking active interest in giving his inputs in the action scenes of the film. SRK has often spoken about Aryan and his keen sense of acumen in filmmaking." It seems that Aryan follows pop culture and follows Hollywood films pretty closely and that SRK wants the action scenes of his next film to be on par with Hollywood films. Also Read - Bollywood and drugs: Before Aryan Khan, these 5 Bollywood star kids were caught in narcotics net

It was recently that the crew of Pathan flew off to Spain to can the remaining portions of the film. Pathan also stars and in pivotal roles. Also Read - Aryan Khan arrested by NCB for involvement in consumption, sell and purchase of drugs – shocking deets revealed

Meanwhile, Aryan Khan now remains to be in NCB custody till tomorrow. Watch this space for more updates.