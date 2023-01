Alia Bhatt's second pregnancy news has been making headlines and the internet is going berserk over this fake news. The actress who announced her pregnancy within three months of her marriage with her actor husband Ranbir Kapoor was massively judged for announcing her pregnancy so soon. But this time her second pregnancy news is making the netizens go bonkers but it's untrue. Alia who delivered Raha Kapoor three months ago is trying to get back in her shape and hit back at work and she is not even thinking of another baby. But that doesn't mean the couple doesn't want another child. Ranbir and Alia for sure want another baby and they will plan accordingly like every husband and wife but due to them being celebrities, they face scrutiny. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Shah Rukh Khan greets fans outside Mannat, Alia Bhatt second pregnancy truth, KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty sangeet and more

Alia and Ranbir are in a very good space and a very thankful for having Raha Kapoor as their daughter and right now their only focus apart from their professional life is her. The power couple wants a second baby but not now and they are not thinking about it at least for three or even more years. Like the Kapoor family tradition, they believe in having two kids and even Alia always expressed having two kids and especially two boys.

Ranbir and Alia are the new parents, and they are right now learning all the skills they are not even thinking of a second baby. They want to keep the entire focus on their beloved daughter Raha Kapoor. So, the rumours of them having a second baby are baseless and let's not pay importance to it. Alia and Ranbir will be seen together in 2.