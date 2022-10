is eagerly waiting for the arrival of her first baby with hubby and Bollywood actor . Within four months f her marriage, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress announce her pregnancy and even faced a lot of criticism for the same. While many claimed that she got pregnant before marriage ad recently sister Shaheen slammed the trollers. While Alia and Ranbir are enjoying this best phase of their life, we have learnt that Alia will not return to work soon and has decided to take a long break after the arrival of her baby, despite hubby Ranbir wanting her to the back to RK soon as he is all set to take care of the baby. Also Read - Nysa Devgn to Aryan Khan: Star kids who are party animals

Alia Bhatt will NOT return to work soon after the arrival of their baby Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: After eviction, Sreejita De to re-enter as a wild card? Will have Tina Datta on her nishana?

A very well-placed source close to BollywoodLife exclusively reveals, " Alia Bhatt is in no rush to get back to work as she is in a super-secured space. Right now she wants to focus on her personal life more especially after having her baby. Her excitement is at its peak and hence she has decided to take a good long break after the arrival of the baby. You might get surprised but Alia will take a sabbatical for at least one year and only then resume work. As she has a few releases and has completed the shooting of the same. Also Read - Rashmika Mandanna to Samantha Ruth Prabhu: South Indian actresses who set the temperatures soaring in glamorous gowns

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt ?☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

The source further adds, " But that doesn't mean she will not be out and about. She has her brands Edamama, kids wear and maternity wear plus her endorsements will continue. But nothing that will keep her away from home for longer hours for the initial few months." Just few days ago Alia and Ranbir celebrated their baby shower and the pictures of soon to be mommy and daddy sent a meltdown with their LOVE.