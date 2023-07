Katrina Kaif has turned 40, and ever since the actress got married to Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal, there have been pregnancy speculations making rounds. Many claimed that the actress had a baby bump and what not, but Katrina never really opened up about her pregnancy rumours. When there were reports of the Tiger 3 actress expecting a baby and being pregnant with her first baby, one of the entertainment portals claimed that Katrina Kaif's close friends had said that the actress will soon plan a baby after she completes shooting of her films. Katrina Kaif had reportedly told her friends, "I shall plan a baby only after I finish shooting for the films- which I am doing with Vijay Sethupathi and Farhan Akhtar." But now that Jee Le Zaraa has shelved so will the actress think of family planning? Also Read - When Vicky Kaushal got his FIRST award as a lead actor after marriage with Katrina Kaif; thanked the Tiger 3 actress for being his dearest wife [Watch video]

An insider reveals, "Katrina Kaif is in no rush, and she is rightly focused on her career as she has some extremely interesting line-ups. The actress always openly spoke about her personal life, and when it comes to having Abby, she will definitely tell the fans about it. But for now Kata and Vicky are happy in their space and are really not ready to embrace parenthood, but never say never, they may leave their fans surprised, as every married couple even they desire to have kids and tat will happen but only they will tell when is the right time, we completely understand the excitement among fans , but it's persona life and they should be given that space.". Also Read - Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal jet off for a vacation ahead of the Tiger 3 beauty's birthday; set couple goals [View Pics]

Currently, Katrina is celebrating her 40th birthday with her husband, Vicky Kaushal, on a romantic getaway. The actress will soon resume to complete the last schedule of Tiger 3 and begin the promotion for Tiger 3 and Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi. Only after she is done with her professional commitments might she think about having a baby. Meanwhile, Vicky and Katrina's fans are waiting for them to make a scene together in a film and witness their crackling chemistry on the big screen. Also Read - Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone fans protest on social media as news of Alia Bhatt headlining YRF spy film breaks out [Read Tweets]