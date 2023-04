Shah Rukh Khan made headlines last year after he attended the Iftaar bash of Baba Siddiqui after the much hype of Aryan Khan’s drug case. Shah Rukh Khan has been avoiding getting clicked by the shutterbugs since Aryan Khan’s drug case trail. It is quite evident that he is unhappy with them because the way they behaved during Aryan Khan’s drug trail was something that personally affected King Khan. And after the trial in Aryan Khan’s case, he almost ignored to pose at Baba Siddiqui’s Iftaar bash and was almost pushed by the politician to pose, and this video received a lot of mixed reactions from fans and netizens. Also Read - Suhana Khan uttering the F word after this cricketer gets out at IPL is going viral

Watch the video from last year's Baba Siddiqui's Iftaar Bash where he almost pushed Shah Rukh Khan to posed with him for shutterbugs.

And this year too, Baba Siddiqui hosted an Iftaar bash, and it was one starry affair where the entire Bollywood came down to attend this Iftaar bash. It was a visual treat for fans, but one person was dearly missed, and he is King Khan. Shah Rukh Khan, Shah Rukh Khan missed this year's Iftaar bash due to his work commitments, and hence he couldn't make it this year. The fans dearly missed SRK as this year he had all the reasons to appear at the Iftaar bash, and it would be a visual treat for fans to see Salman and SRK reunite after watching them on the big screen in Pathaan.

Watch the video of making heads turn at Baba Siddiqui's Iftaar bash this year.

