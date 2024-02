Ranveer Singh always dreamt of being the leading star of Bollywood. Today he is living his dream, but there was a storm when he was star struck. Ranveer often wooed everyone with his flamboyance but there was a time when his open expression toward this actress left her a tad bit uncomfortable and she made him exit from the sets of her him. The actress is none other than Bollywood’s gorgeous beauty Raveena Tandon. Raveena was a huge star in her time, and during that time Ranveer was a young guy who was a huge fan of the actress and got an opportunity to visit her sets Mohra. Where the actress was shooting for her popular song Tip Tip Barsaa Paani. Also Read - BL Awards 2024 Nominees: Shah Rukh Khan, Rupali Ganguly, Kareena Kapoor Khan and more: VOTE FOR YOUR FAVOURITES NOW

In this video when Raveena appeared on Kapil Sharma’s show she was asked by the host of the show about asking Ranveer Singh to leave from her sets. Raveena recalls and said," Ranveer is a dear friend. At that time not many were allowed in the sets, especially strangers. Plus we were doing intimate scenes and it gets uncomfortable to have so many people on the sets." Sharing why she asked Ranveer to leave the sets, she asked Kapil to do an act for camera share she asked him to pop his eyes and tongues out and mentioned this was the Don 3 actor's expression while he was looking at her. Also Read - Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh pregnant with first child? What does this mean for Kalki 2898 AD?

Watch the video of Raveena Tandon revealing the reason behind asking Ranveer Singh to go out of the sets of her film Mohra

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FILM FIESTA INDIA (@filmfiestaindia)

Trending Now

Watch the video of Ranveer Singh

Raveena Tandon reveals that they were shooting for a song sequence in the rain.defends the act of Ranveer and says anyone would go weak on the knees looking at Raveena in the saree. Ranveer Singh has definitely come a long way and today he will be on the same page as Raveena. As actors, it takes a lot to shoot for a film or a song.