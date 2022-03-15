This member from Shamita Shetty's family is playing cupid in her and Raqesh Bapat's life [EXCLUSIVE]

and Raqesh Bapat have called it quits claims the reports. However, it was Bollywoodlife that exclusively told you that the couple is working on their differences as they are very much in LOVE with one other ad wants things o get sorted. As Shamita and Raqesh are trying to mend their differences there is one person from the Shetty family who is playing cupid between them. It is Shamita Shetty's mom, Sunanda Shetty. Sunanda has often expressed that she likes Raqesh as her son in law and has carpeted him wholehearted. And now she is trying to the gap the bridge between the couple. A well-placed source to Bollywoodlife informs, " Sunanda is not happy with Shamita and Raqesh's constant fights over small things and she is trying to make the couple understand that their relationship is very special. Sunanda personally likes Raqesh and finds him a very decent boy and feel he is a perfect life partner for Shamita. She has also seen how her daughter has found happiness in him after a long time and so she is trying to help them out in sorting out their differences". The source further adds," Sunanda has almost succeeded in helping out the couple and this is the reason they even got in touch with each other after their regular fights", concludes the source. Also Read - Raj Kundra gets MASSIVELY trolled for his incognito look; netizens say 'Asie kaam karte hi kyun ho jo muh chupana pade' [VIEW PICS]

Last night Raqesh and Shamita made a stylish entry walking hand in hand at an event that left the SHaRa fans supremely happy. Raqesh and Shamita looked extremely happy together and this showed that the couple took ants to stay together. Initially, when there were reports of their separation, Shamita and Raqesh took to their Instagram stories and rubbished the reports and ask their loved ones to not believe in these conjectures. Shamita and Rakesh met in Bigg Boss OTT house and since then they are inseparable.