THIS movie gave Anil Kapoor a major COMEBACK, featured one superstar with..., its budget was worth Rs..., could earn about..., movie name is…

Anil Kapoor's career shot rise again after doing a popular movie with Salman Khan. Can you guess the movie? Read on to know more.

Anil Kapoor, who is set to turn 69 on December 24, has seen many ups and downs in his career. Made his debut with Hamare Tumhare in 1979. His career took a good shape after he started doing leading roles in movies like Woh Saat Din in 1983. Since then, there is no looking back for the actor. But with growing age, the situation has changed and he started facing difficulties getting leading roles, which led to his slight downfall. In the mid-2000s, a Bollywood comedy movie revived the career of veteran actor Anil Kapoor. The film is a blend of humour and marital drama, which became a sensation of its time. The movie went on to become a blockbuster hit and gave the audience a new comedy ahead of its time. Guess the movie?

What is the storyline of the film?

The movie revolves around Kishan and Sunny, whose lives are troubled after their womaniser friend Pem sets them up with a hooker named Bobby. This led to a web of lies and confusion.

Also Read Anil Kapoor REVEALS how Animal helped Ranbir Kapoor bounce back after...; gave actor THIS advice

TRENDING NOW

Directed by Anees Bazmee, the movie featured Anil Kapoor as Kishan Singhania, Salman Khan as Prem Khanna, Fardeen Khan as Shekhar 'Sunny', Bipasha Basu as Bobby, Lara Dutta as Kaajal Singhania, Esha Deol as Pooja Khanna, Celina Jaitly as Sanjana Saxena, Boman Irani as Minister P.J. Gupta, Paresh Ganatra as Jagmohan Kaushik, Pratima Kazmi as Mrs. Gupta, Dinesh Hingoo as Dr. Dilip Jaisingh, Anjan Srivastav as Judge Mrityunjay Saxena, Mangala Kenkre as Sanjana's Mother.

Also Read Sonam Kapoor Pregnant: Bollywood star and husband Anand Ahuja expecting second child

What is the name of the movie which revived Anil Kapoor’s career?

The movie, which revived Anil Kapoor’s career, was No Entry. The film brought glory to the actor, and it was a massive hit of his time. If reports are to be believed, No Entry was made on a budget of Rs 20 to 23 crore but earned over Rs 74 crore at the box. The film was released on August 26, 2005. Notably, the film was the remake of Tamil movie, Charlie Chaplin, which hit the silver screens in 2002.

No Entry is not expected to have a sequel after nearly two decades of its original release. According to reports, No Entry 2 will have a fresh cast including Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Mallika Sherawat, Keerthy Suresh, Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Mishra, Yogi Babu, Manushi Chhillar, Johny Lever, Khushi Kapoor, Aisha Sharma and Paresh Ganatra in pivotal roles. The film has also been directed by Anees Bazmee.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more