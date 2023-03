Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan is the most successful film in the Hindi film industry right now as it has earned 1200 crore globally . While the fans are raving about SRK’s comeback with Pathaan and calling it the most successful films of his career and the results are out here, this Pakistani actor Yasir Hussain has dissed the superstar’s film and called it a story less video game. Yasir Hussain took to his official Instagram account and bashed the super hit film of the superstar and said that it is nothing more than a video game. Also Read - Ram Charan arrives in style for his birthday bash; Upasana grabs all the eyeballs as she flaunts her baby bump in an electric blue dress [View Inside Pics]

Calling the actioner of Shah Rukh Khan's not worth watching he mentioned, " Agar aap mission impossible 1 bhi dekh chukey hain toh shah rukh khan ki pathan aap ko aik story less video game se zyada kuch nahi lagy gi". Yasir Hussain recived mixed response for his nasty comments over Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. While his fans lauded him for speaking his heart out and others called him jealous. Sidharth Anand reacted to the criticism while talking to the media nd reportedly said, " The four of us have the same belief system, and the same films we've grown up on, and believed in. We share that. So, the fact that he doesn't have a name, and he's found in a theatre that was actually called Navrang… This got edited out, but you might see this in the OTT version… None of us looks down upon it, none of us says this is cheesy.".

Talking about Shah Ruoh Khan who is extremely grateful for all the love and the success that he revived to Pathaan has reportedly bought a swanky Rolls- Royace Cullinan Black Badge that is worth rupees around 9 crore, the video of the siad car was seen entering inside SRK's mansion with his favourite number plate 555.

The superstar actor is right now gearing up for Jawan that is already called as a blockbuster all thanks to the leaked video from the film. SRK will also be seen in Rajkummar Hirani's Dunki along with .