Kangana Ranaut is facing severe lambasting from Pakistani actress Nausheen Shah, who is calling the Chandramukhi 2 actress Na extremist for speaking crap against her country, Pakistan, and even declared that she wants to slap her for the same. Kangana Ranaut has been accused of spreading hate against different communities and especially for speaking extremely ill about the neighboring country. After her continuous hate statement against Pakistan, this Pakistani actress, Nausheen Shah, has spoken openly about Kangana Ranaut and asked her to focus on her controversies and ex-boyfriends and not bother about speaking about her country, Pakistan.

I want to slap Kangana Ranaut for speaking crap about my country- Nausheen Khan

In one of her interviews, Nausheen Shah was questioned about which Bollywood actress she would like to meet. Nausheen said," The way she says sh** about my country, the way she says a lot of crap about the Pakistan army, I salute her audacity. She has no knowledge but talks about the country, that too someone else's country. Focus on your own country, focus on your acting… focus on your controversies and ex-boyfriends and whatnot".

The actress further added, "How do you know people are mistreated in Pakistan? How do you know about the Pakistan army? How do you know about our agencies? We ourselves don’t know, the agencies are in our country, the army is our country’s, they don’t share these things with us. They’re secrets are they not?’."

What is there to love in this name? First of all they couldn’t pronounce ‘Sindhu’ toh usko bigad ke ‘ Indus’ kar diya. Phir kabhi Hindos kabhi Indos kuch bhi gol mol karke India bana diya.

From the time of Mahabharata, all the kingdoms who participated in the Great War of… https://t.co/R11hrMcjbH — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 5, 2023

All said and done, Nausheen even praised Kangana Ranaut by calling her a brilliant actress but slammed her for being an extremist. "Brilliant actress. Beautiful, she’s an extremely beautiful woman. But I’m sorry, when it comes to respecting other people and countries, very bad… she’s an extremist" We wonder what Kangana Ranaut will have to say about this latest hate for her from Pakistan. Just few days ago Kangana Ranaut had explained that Bharat is more meaningful than India on her Twitter account and many lauded her for the same.