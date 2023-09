Pakistani entrepreneur Kanwal Cheema’s old video is going viral, in which she looks a tad bit irked by being called Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. In this old video, you can see Kanwal Cheema address the media, where she is asked about being called Aishwarya Rai, and she directly disses the question, saying that she would want to answer. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the most beautiful Bollywood divas, and there are several doppelgängers of the actress, and many admire her and feel obliged that they look like her. Also Read - Teacher’s Day 2023: Ranbir Kapoor to Sidharth Malhotra: Celebrities who had a crush on their teachers

Watch the video of Kanwal Cheema dissing the question of being a doppelganger of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Kanwal Cheema is one of the popular names in Pakistan, and she endorses herself for doing some exceptional work and strongly believes in women's empowerment. However, Kanwal is receiving a lot of backlash for being called Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

The internet is slamming the businesswoman for being arrogant and claiming that she doesn't look like Aishwarya at all and that the Bollywood diva is world-class in front of her. One user commented," Bakwas h ye isse jyada aachi h humari miss world". Another user added, "Not at all... Aishwarya is World Class". One more user commented, " Face aishwarya ki voice shilpa ki pr harkte wahi hai... Jise puri duniya pasand krti hai unhe ye pasand nhi krti mohtarma..". "Pakode jaisi naak hai, ajib se lips hai, maila sa rang hai, ye kaha se Ashiwarya lag rahi hai".

Aishwarya's fans too are unhappy with the comparison.