THIS popular cricketer's wife used to socialize with Maharajas, now she is forced to...

A viral video from Belapur Metro Station in Navi Mumbai has sparked widespread debate after a vulnerable woman, identified as Rekha Srivastava, claimed to be the ex-wife of the late Indian cricket legend Salim Durani.

Major assertion made at police precinct

Upon arriving at the police station, the woman mentioned that she had lived the majority of her life in Mumbai. She mentioned that she had spent some time in Dubai, where she operated her own airline. Subsequently, when she arrived at a shelter home, she restated that she had previously been wed to Salim Durani.

Who is Salim Durani?

Salim Durani was a famous figure in Indian cricket. He participated in 29 Test matches for India and more than 170 first-class games. He was the inaugural cricketer to receive the Arjuna Award and also earned the C.K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award.

Allegations of encountering Maharajas and officials

The woman states that she consistently traveled with her husband when he went to various locations across the country to play cricket. She asserts that throughout this period, she encountered numerous prominent and powerful individuals, such as Maharajas and ministers. She notably referred to a Maharaja from Gujarat.

Durani's relationship with Gujarat

Salim Durani is said to have been born in Afghanistan, but in 1935, his father received a job offer from the Jam Sahib of Gujarat. The family then moved to Jamnagar. Durani additionally participated in first-class cricket for the teams of Gujarat, Saurashtra, and Rajasthan.

There remains uncertainty concerning the wedding

Certain media reports have disclosed that Salim Durani was momentarily wed to a woman named Rekha. Nonetheless, it remains uncertain if the woman saved from the Belapur Metro station is the same Rekha.

Claiming to be destitute

Salim Durani died on April 2, 2023. At that moment, he resided with his sibling in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The woman additionally disclosed that she previously possessed a bungalow in Mumbai, which she sold. At present, she characterizes herself as utterly impoverished and broke.

