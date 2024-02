Ramayana: Nitesh Tiwari's directorial is certainly one of the most talked-about projects. While Ranbir Kapoor has been finalized for the role of Lord Ram, no other actor has been officially signed for the film based on the Indian epic saga. A few days before, speculations were rife that Amitabh Bachchan would play the role of King Dashrath in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. However, as per recent reports, makers are now in talks with an actor from Ramanand Sagar's Ramayana to portray King Dashrath on screen. Also Read - Animal sets new benchmarks, continues to rule hearts and charts on OTT

Arun Govil to replace Amitabh Bachchan in the Ranbir Kapoor starrer?

As per recent reports, the makers have now approached Arun Govil for the character of King Dashrath. Arun portrayed the role of Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayana. However, currently, the talks are ongoing, and nothing has been signed on the dotted lines. It would be interesting to see who, amongst Arun Govil and Amitabh Bachchan, will be finalized for the role of King Dashrath.

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Check out the list of actors approached for the Indian epic saga

As of now, many actors have been rumored to be considered for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. Sai Pallavi was earlier speculated to have been finalized for the role of Goddess Sita; however, rumors are now circulating that Janhvi Kapoor might have replaced the South actress for the role of Sita. Lara Dutta has been approached for the role of Kaikeyi. On one hand, Bobby Deol might play Kumbhakarna, while his brother, Sunny Deol, has been approached for the role of Lord Hanuman. KGF fame Yash is rumored to play Ravan. Vijay Sethupathi is in talks for the role of Vibhishan, while Telugu actor Naveen Polishetty is cast as Laxman in Ramayana. It would be interesting to see which actor finally manages to star in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana.