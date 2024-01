Stardom is a dream that countless people aspire to achieve. Iconic stars like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, and many others have amassed a massive fan following all over the world through years of hard work. However, there is one Bollywood actor who outshone them all with his debut film. His magnetic personality and flawless acting skills earned him a craze unlike anything seen before. At the premiere of his debut movie, he was mobbed by thousands of fans creating a stampede. Such was the craze that eventually police had to escort him to safety. This highly sought-after actor is none other than Hrithik Roshan, one of Bollywood's most beloved and successful stars. Also Read - When Hrithik Roshan opened up about his alleged relationship with Kareena Kapoor Khan

Hrithik Roshan turns 50: A look at the actor's journey to stardom

Hrithik Roshan had an explosive debut in the year 2000 with the film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. The movie was directed and produced by none other than his father, Rakesh Roshan. The trailer was an instant hit, and everyone had their eyes on Hrithik. Little did the actor know that he would become an overnight sensation with his very first film. Hrithik attended the premiere of his movie without any security, and as people started recognizing him, a massive crowd gathered around him. Initially, Hrithik greeted everyone with a warm smile, but the crowd grew to thousands of people, and the police had to intervene to rescue him. Today, Hrithik Roshan is celebrating his 50th birthday, and we reveal some inspiring and not so know details about the actor's life.

As a child, Hrithik dreamed of becoming an actor and prepared himself with all the necessary skills during his teenage years. Unfortunately, at the age of 21, he was diagnosed with scoliosis, a condition that causes an abnormal curve in the spine. The doctors informed him that he would never be able to dance due to his condition. In addition to this, Hrithik used to stammer a lot. With these challenges, most people would have given up on their dream of becoming an actor, but Hrithik was determined to succeed. He began attending speech therapy to overcome his stammering, and with proper medication, he was eventually free from scoliosis too.

Everyone has a preconceived notion about star kids, assuming that they have it all easy. However, Hrithik Roshan was different. In order to prove that he was worthy of every chance, the actor worked on his father Rakesh Roshan's film sets for many years. He even used to serve tea to the stars on the sets.

Many people know that the Roshan lad is a fantastic actor. Whether it's Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, Guzaarish, or any of his films, his performances have always been applauded. Did you know that he uses a specific cologne to prepare for a character? Once the character is finished, he stops using the cologne because, for him, the journey of that character ends there. In Ashutosh Gowariker's Jodha Akbar, Hrithik did not have to shoot a scene with a real elephant. To make sure the scene went smoothly, Hrithik first befriended the animal by feeding him bananas. Eventually, the scene went smoothly without any issues.

On work front, he will be seen in Siddharth Anand's upcoming film Fighter which also stars Deepika Padukone. The movie whose trailer has already created frenzy among the audience is all set to release on 25 January 2024.