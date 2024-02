There are millions who dream of becoming the biggest stars in Bollywood. This young was one of them, he too had a huge dream of being a star actor, but his journey wasn't easy, he faced several roadblocks but managed to sail and how. And the man in question is no other than Ranveer Singh. There was a time when he got rejected by a big banner film Bombay Velvet and was replaced by Ranbir Kapoor due to his market value was less compared to the Animal star. But this rejection didn't shatter his dream rather made him stronger, and just look at him today. He has proved to be the most bankable star of his generation. Also Read - Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya breaks the records set by Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar?

Ranveer Singh himself revealed he rejected Bombay Velvet because he couldn't justify the huge budget of the film. Anurag Kashyap who made Bombay Velvet revealed the real reason for his being dropped from the film that makers thought he wouldn't justify the budget of the film, " Interestingly, he is making movies with the very same people from the industry. So it's not like that. This industry is a weird place". Also Read - Fighter actress Deepika Padukone is a caring elder sister to Anisha Padukone and these pictures are proof

And today he is going to be cast in the biggest budgets of all. Not only that he has replaced Shah Rukh Khan in his superhit franchise Don as well. He is the new Don in Don 3.

Ranveer Singh dreamy with his opened eyes and visualised being the biggest star and he received everything he manifested. Ranveer is the true example of becoming a star to all the outsiders. He is the perfect Don for his fans. He not only triumphed in his professional life but even in his personal life and married the woman of his dreams and it's Deepika Padukone. Today they are the power couple of Bollywood in every true sense.

