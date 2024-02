This new sensation in tinsel town is apparently trying very hard to be in good books with this superstar actor who she has recently worked with and created quite a stir. The superstar actor too has grown to become very fond of her and enjoys her company. Their bond has already transcended the professional boundary and they are in touch even though they aren’t working together for now. Also Read - Animal: Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 7-year-old son watches Ranbir Kapoor movie; makes THIS comment on underwear fight scene

But the superstar actor’s star wife is not very happy with this bonding and is keeping a close check on the whereabouts of her husband. She has also maintained her distance from this new sensation and has very clearly given the sensation a cold shoulder, making it obvious that she is not even interested in being cordial. This actress on the other hand is only worried about getting good work in Bollywood and is aware that her bonding with this superstar actor will help her sail the boat. This two will be working together once again and this is leaving the wife extremely insecure. Also Read - Animal: Sandeep Reddy Vanga felt 'bad' with Javed Akhtar's remarks; makes shocking comment on Farhan Akhtar's Mirzapur

There is a constant chatter among the industry insiders that the star wife might accompany the actor on his outdoor shoots and make sure there is safe distance maintained between the husband and the new actress. The superstar actor has been alleged to be a big flirt over the years, but he has transformed into a family man and that has been admirable. The actor looks very happy and secure in his personal life and that's the case in real as well. But actors going off the track is not something new in the film industry and therefore the wife’s worry is valid. Many star wives are aware of these situations but prefer not to speak about it, but this superstar's wife is different and she wants her husband to stay loyal. Hope she gets what she desires.