'Those who go to see Chehre for Rhea Chakraborty are in for a disappointment,' says Rumy Jafry

's absence from the first poster and teaser of director Rumy Jafry's Chehre starring and , had a lot of noise on social media. is also not part of the promotions of the film. This snub made fans wonder if the makers have thrown Rhea out from the upcoming thriller. However, Rhea's blink-and-miss appearance in the film's trailer debunked all conspiracy theories around her ouster. And since Chehre has been in the news because of Rhea for a long time now, Rumy Jafry says that fans who will watch the movie for Rhea will be disappointed.

"To be honest, she doesn't have that much to do in Chehre. So those who go to see my film in the hope of getting a good look at Rhea are in for a disappointment. The main focus of interest is Bachchan Saab and Emraan's jugalbandi. Their interaction is what gives the film its tense appeal," Rumy Jafry told Bollywood Hungama.

Rhea was in the news last year after the death of her boyfriend, actor . She was accused by Sushant's family for abetment to suicide and also siphoning off funds from the late actor. She was also named in a Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) chargesheet along with her brother Showik in a drug-related probe into Sushant's death case.

The actress is slowly and steadily recuperating from her traumatic experience. She has also started posting about the things she has been keeping herself busy with. And Rumy Jafry has also made it clear that they won't be exposing Rhea to the media yet since she has just started healing. "Abhhi woh apne haadse se nikal hi rahi hai…She’s just getting out of her trauma,” the writer-director said.

Earlier, producer Anand Pandit had said that Rhea was always part of the film. "There was never any question of not having Rhea in the film. She was, is and will always be an integral part of Chehre. I don't believe in getting swayed so easily," he had said.

Rumy had also said that he will revive Sushant and Rhea's film with another hero, if everything falls into right place. Though Rumy seemed skeptical about rit, he said that he will definitely sign Rhea for another project.

Chehre will be Rhea's first release after Sushant's death. It also features Annu Kapoor, , Krystle D'Souza and Raghubir Yadav. The film, scheduled to release earlier this year, was postponed owing to lockdown.