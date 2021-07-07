'Those who go to see Chehre for Rhea Chakraborty are in for a disappointment,' says Rumy Jafry

Since Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi's Chehre has been in the news because of Rhea Chakraborty for a long time now, Rumy Jafry says that fans who will watch the movie for Rhea will be disappointed.