Akshay Kumar who will be seen next in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has been blissfully married to Twinkle Khanna for years now. However, he went through his share of heartbreaks. In the past, his ex girlfriends like Raveena Tandon and Shilpa Shetty publicly slammed him for being unfaithful and cheating on them. Akshay Kumar and Shilpa Shetty made a good jodi in films with projects like Main Khiladi Tu Anaari, Jaanwar and Dhadkan. Now, an old article has resurfaced on Reddit which claims that Akshay Kumar's late mother Aruna Bhatia was very fond of Shilpa Shetty. She always felt that she would make a lovely bahu for the family given her homely nature.

Did Akshay Kumar plan to migrate to Canada with Shilpa Shetty?

The same article mentions that Akshay Kumar wanted to marry Shilpa Shetty and move to Canada. The actor had himself said that after 13-14 flops he thought he was done with Bollywood. With a friend in Canada, he wished to set up a cargo business. It seems Shilpa Shetty was not keen to marry right away as she wanted to settle in her career. Also, the actress was in two minds about the thought of leaving her family and going to a foreign nation.

Akshay Kumar wanted to woo Shilpa Shetty back after she ended her romantic ties with him?

It seems when Shilpa Shetty heard that Akshay Kumar was courting Twinkle Khanna and they were on holidays together, she decided to severe all ties with him. The hunk apparently tried his best to apologize and make amends but she did not forgive him. The old magazine article said that he did wait for hours below her building. It seems he was too embarrassed to face the Shetty family who treated him like their own.

Well, the two have moved on with grace and dignity in their lives. In fact, Shilpa Shetty attended the funeral of Akshay Kumar's mother in 2021.