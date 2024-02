Bollywood actor Salman Khan who was last seen in Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif was appreciated for his role. Salman's fans are quite excited for his next project with Shah Rukh Khan in Tiger vs Pathaan. Salman is also preparing for The Bull directed by Vishnuvardhan. Well, amid all this an old video of Salman from the sets of Bigg Boss is going viral on social media. For all the latest TV News and Entertainment News, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp Also Read - Salman Khan signs AR Murugadoss' next film? Check out the budget, genre and other details about the movie

In the video clip, Salman was seen sharing the stage with Kareena Kapoor Khan on Bigg Boss 6. In 2013, Kareena arrived on the sets of BB 6 to promote 'Fevicol Se' song. She was then married to Saif Ali Khan. The host asked if had a message for Saif and Kareena told Salman to say 'Hi' to her husband. Salman responded with a joking 'Hi' and said, 'Galat Khan se shaadi karli aapne'.

Here's a cute video of Taimur and Jeh at the airport

Kareena walked down the aisle with Saif Ali Khan in 2012 and the two had an intimate wedding ceremony in Mumbai. The two decided to get married after living together for five years. Kareena had also revealed that they were living happily but decided to get married because they wanted to have children. The two are proud parents to Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan.

On the work front, Kareena and Salman worked together in Bodyguard, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Me and Mrs. Khanna.