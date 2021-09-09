Akshay Kumar is known for great movies, great performances and a massive fan-following. However, the superstar has also been known for having a string of girlfriends and several high-profile affairs with a bevy of beauties down the years. Names like Raveena Tandon, , immediately spring to mind when reminiscing Akshay Kumar's girlfriends. However, there was one among them that many of his diehard fans also do not know about, or at least, do not know the intimate details of their steaming affair. We're talking about Rekha, who was senior to Akshay both in terms of age and profession, yet, apparently, couldn't help fall head-over-heels in love with him. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today – Akshay Kumar pens emotional note after the demise of his mother Aruna Bhatia, Vidyut Jammwal says everyone should celebrate Sidharth Shukla’s life and more

Reportedly, sparks began to fly between and on the sets of their superhit 1996 movie, , so much so that , who the former was dating at the time, was unceremoniously dumped as per reports. Though neither party has confirmed the affair over the years, media articles were rife with speculations at the time of the Akshay-Rekha steamy affair and Raveena being sidelined in the bargain, fuelled further post release when all saw the partially nude mud-bath song between the two. Also Read - RRR, Sooryavanshi, Gangubai Kathiawadi, KGF 2, Liger and more – Ten movies that are guaranteed to NOT take the OTT route

In fact, without confirming much, Raveena Tandon had once said in an interview that it was Rekha to be blamed at the time and not Akshay, who was initially reluctant of all the unwanted attention and was apparently only tolerating Rekha due to the film. Things had supposedly reached a head when she began bringing homemade lunches for Akshay on the set at which point, Raveena had allegedly admitted to wanting to dig her claws into her if she didn't back off. Eventually, according to the grapevine, Rekha didn't back off, and Raveena Tandon's romance with Akshay Kumar came to an abrupt end by the time Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi was wrapped up. Also Read - 'She Was My Core' : Akshay Kumar On Mother's Demise, Going Through An Unbearable Pain : RIP Aruna Bhatia Ji

Rekha though had a different version to narrate in an interview later with Filmfare, where she had squarely blamed the media for targetting Raveena, who was already going through a rough phase at the time, only to make matters worse by constantly linking her then boyfriend with Rekha. She had even asked her younger co-actress to ignore such rumours as a part and parcel of stardom, but it had apparently fallen on dead ears.