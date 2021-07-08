RIP Dilip Kumar: When Shah Rukh Khan admitted he was an 'idiot' to copy the legendary actor by doing Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Devdas

passed away on Wednesday (July 7) leaving a huge void that can never be filled. He was 98. Also Read - Bimal Roy’s ‘Pehla Aadmi’, ‘Maa’ and ‘Yahudi’ to be screened at KIFF 2018

The actor has given us some of the most memorable films and one of them is Devdas. Directed by , the film was a classic. In 2002, starred in Sanjal Leela Bhansali’s version of the infamous character. Comparisons were made and a lot was said about the film which actually did pretty well. Years later in 2012, at the launch of 's book The Dialogue of Devdas, SRK admitted nobody can imitate the legendary Dilip Kumar. "You can't imitate Mr. Dilip Kumar. Whoever copies Dilip Kumar, they are idiots like me," He also said that it was "stupid" of him to star in 's Devdas. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan: Shahrukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan are loved internationally in equal proportion!

"I am not someone who would like to do something which has been so beautifully crafted. I have a very deep regard for the fact that my parents loved Devdas. I was very young and stupid that I said yes and did it, but as I am getting mature, hopefully, more intelligent, and perhaps would not be able to do it this time," the actor had said. Also Read - Manmohan Singh: Suchitra Sen carved a special niche in the hearts of millions

He went on to say that had he seen Dilip Saab's version of Devdas, he would have never mustered the courage to be a part of the 2002 movie. "Had we seen the film before making it, we would never had the guts to make it. Sanjay, and we all felt that first, we should finish the film then we should watch it."

SRK even rolled out a red carpet at Zee Cine Awards for Dilip Kumar and and gave him a big hug.

Interestingly, the 2002 film was not the only other adaptation of the Sharat Chandra Chattopadhyay's novel of the same name. In 2009, also made his version called Dev.D which starred , Mahie Gill and . The film was well-received by the audience.