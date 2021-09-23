There's no secret that now good friends, and , were once bitter enemies. In the past, the two had come to blows with each other at 's birthday party when SRK had apparently made an inappropriate remark on Salman's ex girlfriend . However, Aishwarya's mother-in-law didn't take Shah Rukh Khan's remark lightly. Also Read - WTF Wednesday: ‘Are you pregnant?’ Dear fans, stop asking women in Bollywood and TV this cliché question

In an interview with People magazine, Jaya Bachchan had expressed her anger and displeasure over SRK's comment on her daughter-in-law and even said that she would slapped him then and there if the superstar would have made such remarks if he was at her home.

"Of course, I do. I haven't had the opportunity to discuss it with him, and I am going to speak to him about it. If he was at my home, I would have slapped him, just as I would my own son. But I have connected with him in my soul, and that's it," Jaya Bachchan had told the magazine when she was asked if she held anything against SRK.

This was not the only incident when Jaya had lost her cool on the King Khan. The veteran actress had made a scathing comment on his film Happy New Year saying that it was a nonsensical film and she wouldn't have even bothered to watch it if her son wasn't a part of it.

Jaya's remark certainly didn't go well with SRK who had reponded to it saying that 's cult film was also called as a nonsensical film but later it went on to become one of the most entertaining films of all time. Abhishek had then apologised to SRK on his mother's behalf and now the Khans and the Bachchans share a great bond.