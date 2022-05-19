has taken a lot of ‘pangas’ in her career and more so in the last few years. So this one is about her calling a ‘serial skirt chaser’ and ‘self-proclaimed mental illness patient’. In 2020, she had written on Twitter, “Ranbir Kapoor is a serial skirt chaser but no one dares call him a rapist, Deepika is a self-proclaimed mental illness patient but no one calls her a psycho or a witch, this name-calling is reserved only for extraordinary outsiders who come from small towns and humble families.” This was when her Twitter account wasn’t banned.Kangana was responding to a tweet that wrote about Ranbir being a part of Sanju despite flops like , and . Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Mahhi Vij's comeback, Payal Rohatgi slams Kangana Ranaut and more

Kangana had previously slammed Ranbir while talking to IANS about politics. She had said, "I don't have any intention to join politics or an election campaign of a political party. Many people feel that I want to enter politics but that's not true. There are few actors in our industry like Ranbir Kapoor where he has been seen talking in an interview that 'We have regular supply of water and electricity at my home so, why should I comment about politics?' But I feel because of this country's people you are living in your luxurious home and you are travelling in your Mercedes so, how can you talk like that? This is irresponsible behaviour and I am not that kind of person."

Well, that's Kangana for you – totally unabashed.