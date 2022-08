Early in her career, was linked with many of her costars. One of the them that made a lot of noise in the industry was with none other than Bollywood Greek God . The rumours of their love affair began after they worked together in (2001), Yaadein (2001) and Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon (2003). Both Hrithik and Kareena had denied the rumours when it started spreading like wildfire. Also Read - ICYMI: Why did Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and more stars got trolled this week?

When the link-up happened, Hrithik was already married to Sussanne Khan. Some reports had suggested that Hrithik's family had to intervene and tell Kareena to maintain distance from him. Other reports had stated that Kareena was willing to give up her acting career to be with Hrithik.

During a media interaction, Hrithik had laughed it off the rumours and said, "The fling with Kareena? (laughs). Is it over, or what? Seriously the timing was ugly. Thankfully my friends, family and Suzanne trust me enough not to believe in such talk. Kareena is friendly with Suzanne. She also knows my sister very well. The only person I feel bad about is Kareena. I'm a man and such talk doesn't affect me. She says she doesn't care. She says it's okay. But I can imagine how bad her family must be feeling."

On the other hand, Kareena had said, "For me, it was just a professional problem where such rumors are often heard. Today the name is being associated with Hrithik, tomorrow someone else will be there. As long as I know the truth, everything is fine. Now please leave me. I am never interested in married men and never will be. Married men can be a threat to my career."

Both Hrithik and Kareena are happy in their respective lives. While Hrithik is currently dating after his divorce with Sussanne, Kareena is happily married to Saif Ali Khan with two children Taimur and Jeh.