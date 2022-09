had sparked debate on her drastic weight gain after her pregnancy. The actress and her husband welcomed their first daughter Aaradhya Bachchan on November 16, 2011. She had gained oodles of weight and her appearance became a fodder for public interest. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan trolled for her appearance; Alia Bhatt's cheeky reply on boycott Brahmastra trend and more

Her pictures featuring 'double chin' were widely circulated online and netizens expressed their shock to see their beauty queen in a different shape. Earlier, she was praised for her beauty and then she was criticised for not living up to people's beauty standards. She was subjected to harsh comments and faced judgement for a long time. But Aishwarya overcame all the brickbats coming her way. Also Read - Ponniyin Selvan: Rajinikanth reveals Mani Ratnam refused to cast him; Thalaivar wanted Sridevi to play Kundavai before Trisha Krishnan

Talking about being body-shamed, Aishwarya had said that she was able to handle the criticism since she has been subjected to it for a long time. She said that people need to be sensitive to each other. However, she never felt dejected by the criticism and there was never a point of self-doubt. She was happy in her life with her daughter Aaradhya and there was positivity all across. She said that someone else's comments don't faze her so easily. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Ponniyin Selvan star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan trolled, Allu Arjun's HUGE fees for Pushpa 2 and more

Advertisement

She had said that there have been so many times she has seen people comment on her airport pictures, asking why she was not changing her hairstyle. She said that just because you put an eyeliner and a lipper, you aren’t fake.

Recently, Aishwarya got brutally trolled for her appearance at director 's Ponniyin Selvan trailer launch. Many people passed nasty comments on her looks while a few people accused her of going under the knife.