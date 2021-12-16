There's no denying that has always been the soft target of trolls on social media. From not being able to live up to his father 's name to having a successful and beautiful wife like , trolls leave no chance to demean Abhishek in every way possible. While Abhishek manages to keep his composure even in difficult situations, there was a time when Abhishek's angry reaction was caught on camera while getting photographed with Aishwarya at premiere. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra and THESE Indian actors are World’s Most Admired in 2021

It so happened, Aishwarya along with Abhishek and in-laws Amitabh Bachchan and walked on the red carpet together for the premiere. While Amitabh and Jaya walked ahead after clicking a few pictures, Aishwarya brought Abhishek to the centre to get clicked together. Also Read - Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's reception in Mumbai: Bollywood biggies who will attend the grand bash

While everything was going fine at the star-studded event, the shutterbugs called Aishwarya's name and asked her to pose solo for pictures. Abhishek looked visibly upset and left Aishwarya in the middle saying, 'Inka lo'. Aishwarya looked visibly embarassed, however, she managed to keep a smiling face for the photographers and walked away. Also Read - Unrecognisable School-College pictures of Anushka Sharma, Disha Patani, Priyanka Chopra and 7 more actresses will leave you zapped [VIEW HERE]

The incident had raised many questions about their relationship and many people even speculated that their marriage had hit a rough patch. It was even being said that Abhishek was jealous of Aishwarya making a stunning comeback while he was struggling to make a mark in the industry. However, that was not the case.

BollywoodLife had then quoted the source saying, “There’s no trouble in paradise at all. Abhishek and Aishwarya are very secure people. Abhishek did not want to take the centre stage and felt that it was Aishwarya’s film and her moment at the red carpet. They were just there as family to stand by her and her film. That is why he left the stage to her.”

All's well that ends well.