After dating for nearly 4 years, and are all set to tie the knot today, April 14, at the RK house. The baraat procession of members of the Kapoor family will move from Krishna Raj bungalow to Ranbir's current home, Vaastu. The haldi-mehendi ceremonies have already taken place on Wednesday, April 13, which was attended many Bollywood celebrities who are close to the two families.

Those who are unaware, it was 's wish to see Ranbir and Alia getting married. In fact, he was planning his son's marriage with Alia in December 2020 in a big way, as revealed by . But he left for his heavenly abode leaving a void in everyone's heart. It was the first time when Alia had talked about her bond with Rishi Kapoor.

When Rishi Kapoor passed away after a two-year-long battle with leukemia, Alia stood like a pillar with the Kapoor family. From attending the funeral rites of Rishi Kapoor to consoling Ranbir and his mother Neetu Kapoor, Alia surely acted as a major source of strength for them.

Alia then took out a moment to mourn the demise of Rishi Kapoor on social media. She posted an emotional note for him, saying he brought goodness in her life and received immense love from Rishi Kapoor over past two years.

"What can I say. About this beautiful man... who brought soo much love and goodness into my life. Today, everyone speaks of the legend that is Rishi Kapoor... and though I've known him like that all my life... for the past two years I've known him as a friend, a fellow Chinese food lover, a total cinema lover, a fighter, a leader, a beautiful storyteller, an extremely passionate tweeter and a father!

"In these past two years the love I have received from him is like a warm hug that I will always cherish! I thank the universe for giving me this opportunity to know him... today probably most of us can say he is like family - because that's how he made you feel! Love you, Rishi Uncle! Will miss you forever! Thank you for being you," Alia had penned.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt ?☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Along with her post, Alia posted a picture of little Ranbir in the arms of Rishi Kapoor and captioned it saying, "Beautiful boys." Neetu reacted to the photograph by commenting red heart emojis on it.