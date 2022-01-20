Throwback Thursday: When Amar Singh termed the Bachchans as 'hypocrites' – 'Why didn't Jaya Bachchan stop Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from doing what she did in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil?'

In 2019, Amar Singh had taken to Twitter to bash Jaya Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, their son Abhishek Bachchan and their daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for "indecent scenes in movies" and termed them as 'hypocrites.'