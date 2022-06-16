There have been several times when had to face the wrath of netizens over Virat Kohli's poor performance on the cricket ground. But when legendary batsman Sunil Gavaskar passed a comment on her, the actress lost her temper. She came down heavily upon Gavaskar dubbing his comment as ‘Distasteful.’ Also Read - From Ranbir Kapoor to Anushka Sharma, Bollywood A-listers who have rejected Imtiaz Ali's films

Back in 2020, Sunil Gavaskar had made the remark during an IPL match between Kings XI Punjab and Royal Challengers Bangalore when Virat dropped KL Rahul twice on 83 and 89 and then the latter went on to smash an unbeaten 132 off just 69 balls. During the live commentary, Gavaskar was heard saying, "Inhone (Virat) lockdown me to bas Anushka ki bowling ki practice ki hai."

While Twitter user slammed Gavaskar for his comment, Anushka too asked Gavaskar to give explaination on what made him say something so 'distasteful' about her.

"That, Mr Gavaskar, your message is distasteful is a fact but I would love for you to explain why you thought of making such a sweeping statement on a wife accusing her for her husband's game ? I'm sure over the years you have respected the private lives of every cricketer while commentating on the game. Don't you think you should have equal amount of respect for me and us? I'm sure you can have many other words and sentences in your mind to use to comment on my husband's performance from last night or are your words only relevant if you use my name in the process? It's 2020 and things still don't change for me. When will I stop getting dragged into cricket and stop being used to pass sweeping statements? Respected Mr. Gavaskar, you are a legend whose name stands tall in this gentleman's game. Just wanted to tell you what I felt when I heard you say this," Anushka had said in her Instagram note.

After facing the ire on social media, Gavaskar clarified that his comments have been misinterpreted and blown out of proportion. He said that the point he was trying to make was that there was "no practice for anybody, including Virat in the lockdown".

"I am not being sexist. If somebody, has interpreted it, what can I do?" he said. "I would like to say it again: Where am I blaming her? I am not blaming her. I am only saying that the video said that she was bowling to Virat. Virat has played only that bowling during the lockdown period. It's a tennis ball, a fun game that people have to pass time [with] during the lockdown. That's all. Where am I blaming her for Virat's failures?" Gavaskar had told India Today.