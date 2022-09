We have often heard about this saying several times that 'two actresses cannot be friends with each other'. There have been various reports about Bollywood catfights. While many people would not want to believe but some of them were really true. One such biggest catfights in the history of Bollywood took place between and on Pyare Mohan sets. Also Read - Disha Patani to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: Bollywood actresses who are comfortable performing bold and intimate scenes in films

The incident had taken place in 2006 when Esha and Amrita worked together in Pyare Mohan which also featured and . Though the film terribly bombed at the box office, it was Esha and Amrita's fight that pulled everyone's attention.

Back then, it was reported that Esha ended up slapping Amrita right across her face after the latter reportedly abused her in front of their director and cameraman. Esha said that Amrita was completely out of the line and to protect self-respect and dignity, she slapped Amrita in the heat of the moment.

"I have no regrets because she totally deserved it for her behaviour towards me at that point in time," Esha had said in an old interview with TOI. She had said that she is not the one who would lose her temper so easily as she comes from a very cultured background and it is not in her nature to react in such an extreme way unless she is instigated to a great level.

Esha had further revealed that days after the incident Amrita had realised her mistake and came to her to say sorry about her actions. She accepted her apology and forgave her. "I just stood up for myself and my dignity. She realised what she had done and apologised to me and I forgave her. Now, things are fine between us," she added.

Well, that one peaceful way to end the war.