Throwback Thursday: When Hrithik Roshan and Rekha's awkward 'lip-lock' created a stir

's fondness for is known to all. The veteran actress treats Bollywood's Greek God like her son and her affection towards Hrithik is pretty evident. It is also known that Rekha greets people in a special way when she meets them. She's a very affectionate person and gives hugs and kisses to her close ones to show that she cares for them. However, there was a time when Rekha was caught in an awkward moment while exchanging pleasantries with Hrithik at an award function. Also Read - Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham all set to leave for Spain schedule – Deets Inside

Both Hrithik and Rekha had come under one roof to attend the event. As they crossed path with each other, both were elated to see each other. But as they walked closer to greet each other, Rekha and Hrithik were almost caught in a lip-lock. As usual, Rekha hugged Hrithik and hurriedly kissed him right under the lips instead of his forehead. Their awkward moment was caught in the camera and it had created quite a lot of noise on social media. Also Read - Maha Shivratri 2022: Ajay Devgn, Hrithik Roshan and more Bollywood stars who are Lord Shiva's ardent devotees

For the uninitiated, Rekha and Hrithik have worked together in their 2003 hit film followed by in 2006. In Koi Mil Gaya, Rekha played Hrithik's mother and later in Krrish, she played the role of Hrithik's grandmother. Both the movies were massive hits. Also Read - Lock Upp premiere: Did Kangana Ranaut take a dig at Hrithik Roshan with '6 ungliyon wale' remark? Netizens believe so

Meanwhile, after a hiatus of two years, Hrithik will be next seen in the Hindi remake of the 2017 runaway Tamil success, Vikram Vedha essaying the role of Vikram along with Saif Ali Khan, and Rohit Saraf. Pushkar and Gayatri, the original writers and directors, are donning the director's hats for the Hindi remake as well. Hrithik and Saif are acting together in a film after 20 years, their last joint appearance being in Naa Tum Jaano Naa Hum (2002). This original Tamil blockbuster starred R. Madhavan and . Hrithik also has Fighter with .